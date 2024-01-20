Open Menu

Chad McCrary Passes Away At 49 In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2024 | 06:21 PM

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

The renowned bodybuilder defiantly continued his journey in the world of bodybuilding from a wheelchair after a spinal cord injury.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) Renowned bodybuilder Chad McCrary, who defiantly continued his journey in the world of bodybuilding from a wheelchair after a spinal cord injury, on Saturday passed away at the age of 49.

Chad McCrary's inspiring story began in 2005 when a car accident resulted in a severe spinal cord injury, breaking his back.

Undeterred by this life-altering event, McCrary demonstrated unparalleled resilience by participating in bodybuilding competitions from a wheelchair, becoming a symbol of determination and strength.

According to the latest reports, Chad McCrary's brother officially confirmed his passing on January 2. However, the exact cause of his demise was not disclosed in the statement.

Chad McCrary's commitment to his passion despite adversity earned him admiration within the bodybuilding and sports industry. His story served as an inspiration to many, demonstrating the indomitable spirit that can triumph over physical challenges.

