Chairman, Captain Peshawar Zalmi Call On PM

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Chairman, captain Peshawar Zalmi call on PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Peshwar Zalmi Javed Afridi and Captain Darren Sammy Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the prime minister felicitated Darren Sammy for getting honourary citizenship of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Sammy's role in restoration of international cricket in Pakistan, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

Zalmi's head coach Wasim Akram and batting mentor Hashim Amla were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister also welcomed South African legend cricketer Hashim Amla.

He said that people of the country were happy that the entire edition of Pakistan Super League was being played in Pakistan.

The huge presence of excited spectators during the PSL matches was encouraging and sent a positive message to the world about the country, the prime minister observed.

