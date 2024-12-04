Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the draft Sports Policy and the plans for upgradation and uplift of sports grounds in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the draft Sports Policy and the plans for upgradation and uplift of sports grounds in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Chairman was briefed on various initiatives, including the introduction of paddle tennis courts across sports grounds in the city. The draft policy was discussed in details, with a focus on creating accessible, state-of-the-art facilities for the youth and the public at large. The policy aims to empower youth, students and promote healthy activities.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed a legal review of the draft policy to ensure compliance with all existing regulations.

Chairman CDA also directed to develop a business model for the maintenance and enhancement of the sports facilities at all sports grounds. He directed the installation of digital screens at sports grounds for generating revenue.

Chairman CDA stated that the revenue generated will be spent into the upgradation of the sports facilities and grounds.

Chairman CDA directed for granting branding rights to the companies and firms contributing in the upgradation of sports facilities in the grounds.The meeting also discussed operation and maintenance mechanism to ensure long-term sustainability and state of the art sports facilities for the public.

The Chairman asked to expedite the work on the high-performance center at F-9 Park, as well as upgradation of football and hockey grounds.

The CDA’s efforts to upgrade sports grounds reflects its commitment to create accessible, state-of-the-art sports facilities for the youth, students and the public at large.

The meeting was attended by Member (T&D), Director (Sports and Culture) and other relevant senior officers of the CDA.