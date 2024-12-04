Chairman CDA Reviews Plan For Upgradation Of Islamabad’s Sports Grounds
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 04, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the draft Sports Policy and the plans for upgradation and uplift of sports grounds in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the draft Sports Policy and the plans for upgradation and uplift of sports grounds in Islamabad.
During the meeting, the Chairman was briefed on various initiatives, including the introduction of paddle tennis courts across sports grounds in the city. The draft policy was discussed in details, with a focus on creating accessible, state-of-the-art facilities for the youth and the public at large. The policy aims to empower youth, students and promote healthy activities.
Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed a legal review of the draft policy to ensure compliance with all existing regulations.
Chairman CDA also directed to develop a business model for the maintenance and enhancement of the sports facilities at all sports grounds. He directed the installation of digital screens at sports grounds for generating revenue.
Chairman CDA stated that the revenue generated will be spent into the upgradation of the sports facilities and grounds.
Chairman CDA directed for granting branding rights to the companies and firms contributing in the upgradation of sports facilities in the grounds.The meeting also discussed operation and maintenance mechanism to ensure long-term sustainability and state of the art sports facilities for the public.
The Chairman asked to expedite the work on the high-performance center at F-9 Park, as well as upgradation of football and hockey grounds.
The CDA’s efforts to upgrade sports grounds reflects its commitment to create accessible, state-of-the-art sports facilities for the youth, students and the public at large.
The meeting was attended by Member (T&D), Director (Sports and Culture) and other relevant senior officers of the CDA.
Recent Stories
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working
Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector
ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case
Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi
PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders
LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auctioned
Huzaifa five-fer propels Pakistan U19 to third successive win
Gandapur challenges terrorism clauses against him
Ombudsman office resolves 115 complaints in Nov 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Huzaifa five-fer propels Pakistan U19 to third successive win3 minutes ago
-
Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion34 minutes ago
-
BCCI rejects hybrid model for ICC events scheduled in India2 hours ago
-
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup26 minutes ago
-
Zone-VI Whites win Touchme trophy U-15 inter zonal cricket tournament3 hours ago
-
DC highlights importance of anti-corruption efforts6 hours ago
-
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour7 hours ago
-
Babar Azam returns to all-formats as Pakistan announces squads for South Africa tour6 minutes ago
-
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision19 hours ago
-
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in post van collision21 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Blind Cricket team for winning T20 world cup21 hours ago
-
Sajid Khan shines with 5 wickets as Peshawar leads Lahore Whites21 hours ago