Chairman DDAC inspects construction work under PM 1000 Playground project

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) ::Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC),Dir Lower Malik Liaqat Ali Khan Sunday visited various ongoing construction projects under Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities in Dir Lower and inspected the quality of work and use of the material.

District Sports Officer Bakht Shahzeb, Assistant Sports Officer Abrar Ahmad, team of Engineering Wing headed by Ahmad Ali, Engr. Paras Ahmad and Engr. Omer Shehzad accompanied him and elders of the areas were also present during their visit to Tehsil Maidan.

He said the promises made by the PTI government would be fulfilled accordingly. He also appreciated Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Project Director PM 1000 playground facilities Murad Ali Mohmand for taking keen interest.

He lauded the PM 1000 Playground facilities for their continued visits and checking of quality of work in progress across the province to develop international standard sports facilities at Tehsil, District and provincial levels under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was briefed that currently two projects of sports infrastructures continued in Dir Lower including construction of indoor badminton hall with multiple facilities for other indoor games, at Mayar Gamber, Government High school Mayar, and badminton Hall in Saddu.

Construction of dressing and internal electrification at Wasak Playground, Open badminton and basketball courts at Government Girls College and Higher Secondary School for Girls Timergara, construction of cricket academy at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Shatai, Playground at Dadar UC Badwan, Playground at Tazagram in UC Tazagram, Playground in TindoDag UC Tazagram, Playground in Mayar Ganderi and Playground in Shah Alam Baba UC Tazagran, Dir Lower were the ongoing projects.

During his visit, MPA Malik Liaqat also met with the players at different venues and appreciated the District Sports Officer and Assistant District Sports Officer for their activities for the youth. During his meeting, MPA Malik Liaqat also apprised the players about the efforts of the provincial government for the promotion of cricket and other sports. Haji Manadar Khan and other local residents thanked MPA Malik Liaqat, Lower Dir Sports Department and the provincial government for this initiative of the government.

MPA Malik Liaqat also witnessed Tug of War, Table Tennis, Badminton and Basketball events and distributed prizes among the position holders' teams. He said the players of Dir Lower would show good results in the forthcoming U21 Games.