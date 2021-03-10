Chairman DDAC reviews progress on cricket ground construction work

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai visited Grassy Ground in Saidu Sharif to examine progress on the design of cricket ground on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai visited Grassy Ground in Saidu Sharif to examine progress on the design of cricket ground on Wednesday.

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan briefed him on various matters pertaining to the design of the cricket ground.

Fazal Hakeem Khan directed the Regional Sports Officer to expedite the designing process. He said that there was a lot of talent in sports among youth in Swat district and Malakand division, adding that they should provide opportunities to earn name at international level.

"Cricket stadiums in Kalam and Saidu Sharif will provide opportunities for healthy activities and recreation on one hand and will create a platform for youngsters to exhibit their talents on the other", said Chairman DDAC.

He said holding of international sports events would further boost tourism in Swat and Malakand division. Chairman DDAC said in line with the vision and desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saidu Sharif's Grassy Cricket Ground was being constructed in a modern style, the design of which had entered the final stages.

He said Rs 470 million would be spent on the project and it would be a unique stadium of its kind.

In addition, the construction of a modern badminton court in Saidu Sharif had entered the final stages on which Rs100 million was being spent, added Chairman DDAC.

Along with cricket and badminton, national sports hockey was also being promoted in the district and a hockey ground was being constructed for this purpose at a cost of Rs100 million he said.

He said our youth was the real asset of the country and only by creating opportunities for them the dream of real development could be realized.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said for the first time in decades, the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf put special emphasis on the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Due to continued efforts of the then Minister and now Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the sports facilities were being expanded to remote areas, said Chairman DDAC.