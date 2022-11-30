UrduPoint.com

Chairman FIFA-appointed Pak Football Federation Normalisation Committee Calls DG SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Chairman FIFA-appointed Pak Football Federation normalisation committee calls DG SBP

Chairman FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation normalisation committee Haroon Malik called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation normalisation committee Haroon Malik called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Both the dignitaries discussed the promotion of sports, particularly football among the younger generation during the meeting.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion informed the chairman FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation normalization committee about various measures taken by Sports board Punjab (SBP) for the promotion of sports culture across the province.

The chairman praised the effective steps of SBP under the leadership of director general Sports Punjab for the growth of sports and welfare of sports people and officials as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Hockey Sports Punjab

Recent Stories

UNDP, Japan to work together for stabilization, ec ..

UNDP, Japan to work together for stabilization, economic recovery, local governa ..

1 minute ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup: MP Black, FG/Din Polo wi ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup: MP Black, FG/Din Polo win second day matches

1 minute ago
 Demand for Global Air Cargo Down by 13.6% in Octob ..

Demand for Global Air Cargo Down by 13.6% in October - IATA

1 minute ago
 Courts award death sentence and life imprisonment ..

Courts award death sentence and life imprisonment to two accused in separate mur ..

1 minute ago
 Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive b ..

Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive but not enough

4 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA meets U.S. Envoy Donald Blome

Chairman NDMA meets U.S. Envoy Donald Blome

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.