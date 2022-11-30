Chairman FIFA-appointed Pak Football Federation normalisation committee calls DG SBP

Chairman FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation normalisation committee Haroon Malik called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

Both the dignitaries discussed the promotion of sports, particularly football among the younger generation during the meeting.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion informed the chairman FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation normalization committee about various measures taken by Sports board Punjab (SBP) for the promotion of sports culture across the province.

The chairman praised the effective steps of SBP under the leadership of director general Sports Punjab for the growth of sports and welfare of sports people and officials as well.