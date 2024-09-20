Chairman Gwadar Port Authority opens futsal ground

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Ground breaking of the Ashraf Hussain Futsal Ground took place at the Gwadar Port Complex here on Friday.

The ground was jointly inaugurated by renowned personality Ashraf Hussain and the Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority, Pasand Khan Buledi.

During the opening ceremony, Ashraf Hussain praised Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi's personal efforts saying that the provision of various facilities by the Gwadar Port Authority for the citizens is commendable.

Establishment of the futsal ground within the port complex is of great importance for promoting healthy and constructive activities among the youth, which will help guide the new generation of Gwadar in a positive direction.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority, Pasand Khan Buledi, said that the Ashraf Hussain Futsal Ground was established with the support of the Government of Balochistan.

He stated that where sports fields flourish, there will also be a guaranteed promotion of positive activities in the social and communal environment. The youth of Gwadar are passionate about football, and this futsal ground is a valuable gift for them.

Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi further added that the Gwadar Port Authority will continue its services in the fields of education, health, and other sectors, and will play its role in providing better opportunities for the people of Gwadar.

This futsal ground will not only be a milestone in promoting sports but also play a significant role in making the youth physically and mentally stronger.

