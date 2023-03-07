Chairman KPT 40th National Elite Men and 4th National Elite Women Boxing Championship to commence on March 9

Chairman Karachi Port Trust- KPT 40th National Elite Men & 4th National Elite Women Boxing Championship is all set to commence from March 9 at KPT Sports Complex here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust- KPT 40th National Elite Men & 4th National Elite Women Boxing Championship is all set to commence from March 9 at KPT sports Complex here.

The 6-day event will conclude on March 14, in which 15 national teams are competing in various weight categories separately for men and women boxers, said a spokesperson of KPT on Tuesday.

The teams namely Army, Navy, PAF, WAPDA, Railways, KPT, K Electric, Baluchistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and special invitees HEC & Sindh Police are participating in the tournament.

KPT and national boxing has long association and KPT Sports Complex became the first Boxing Club of Pakistan in 1948 just after independence.

Since, the facility at KPT has produced numerous athletes for the national and international arenas.

Numerous players have since represented Pakistan at Asian Games, Common Wealth Games and Olympics which indeed a credit that KPT takes and enjoys.

Players like Mehrullah Lasi and Asghar Ali Shah of KPT have represented Pakistan in 2004 Athens Olympics.

After a lapse of 28 years KPT is again organizing a championship of this magnitude which took place earlier in year 1995 at the same venue.