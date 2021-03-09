Chairman Muzaffarabad Tigers calls on AJK President

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Muzaffarabad Tigers Arshad Khan Tanoli called on President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday and discussed the holding of the first edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The AJK President appreciated Muzaffarabad Tigers' efforts to hold the event in Muzaffarabad, said a press release.

He said the league would offer a perfect chance to AJK youth to showcase their skills at a bigger level. "I hope cricket talent will emerge in Kashmir from this league," he said.

He said the KPL would help introduce Kashmir to the entire world adding that the AJK government would back Muzaffarabad Tigers' efforts to unearth talent from the area.

On the occasion, Tanoli said that Muzaffarabad Tigers would soon open a cricket academy in Muzaffarabad besides holding Tigers League in the area. "Our mission is to generate sport activities in Azad Kashmir, enabling the youth to shine in the world," he said.

Tanoli also presented Muzaffarabad Tigers' shirt to AJK President.

The KPL will be played in Muzaffarabad from May 16 to 27. A total of six teams will chip in the first edition of the event. Several Pakistan players including Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be seen in the action along with Azad Kashmir's budding players.