- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan congratulates Asi ..
Chairman Of The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Congratulates Asif For Winning World Snooker Championship 3rd Time
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to Pakistan’s international Snooker champion Muhammad Asif on his remarkable achievement of clinching the World Snooker Championship title for the third time
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to Pakistan’s international Snooker champion Muhammad Asif on his remarkable achievement of clinching the World Snooker Championship title for the third time.
Expressing immense pleasure in his victory, he said that Asif's incredible talent and dedication had earned the honour for the country.
The Chairman PMYP emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.
Recent Stories
Int'l Day for 'Preventing exploitation of Enforcement in War & Armed Conflict' o ..
Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: ..
Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
More Stories From Sports
-
CM felicitates snooker champion Muhammad Asif34 minutes ago
-
PSB raises serious concerns over POA’s governance, electoral transparency33 minutes ago
-
PTDC completes arrangements for Thal Jeep Rally34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia4 hours ago
-
Pakistan team gears up for T20 Blind World Cup4 hours ago
-
Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9th Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 74 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 3rd round begins Thursday5 hours ago
-
Pant, Mitchell surge in ICC Test Rankings, shaking top 10 batting standings6 hours ago
-
Football competitions start under 'Khelta Punjab' programme6 hours ago
-
Asif wins IBSF World Championship title6 hours ago
-
Layyah residents get free transportation to enjoy Thal Jeep Rally7 hours ago
-
Kehrer snatches late Champions League win for Monaco at Bologna9 hours ago