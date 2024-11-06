Open Menu

Chairman Of The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Congratulates Asif For Winning World Snooker Championship 3rd Time

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to Pakistan’s international Snooker champion Muhammad Asif on his remarkable achievement of clinching the World Snooker Championship title for the third time

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to Pakistan’s international Snooker champion Muhammad Asif on his remarkable achievement of clinching the World Snooker Championship title for the third time.

Expressing immense pleasure in his victory, he said that Asif's incredible talent and dedication had earned the honour for the country.

The Chairman PMYP emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.

