Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi Hails Pak Army For Fitness Camp At Kakul
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2024 | 08:02 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for conducting a fitness camp for the Men's T20I cricket team under the military trainers at Kakul and hoped it will leave players in good stead.
During a visit to get first-hand insight into the training camp at Kakul, Abbottabad on Monday, he hoped the camp will enhance fitness levels of the national contingent and make them more disciplined.
"The fitness camp has been instrumental in enhancing the physical capabilities of Pakistan's T20 players, ensuring they are in optimal condition for forthcoming cricketing assignments including the ICC T20I World Cup in West Indies and US June this year," he added.
He said the PCB remains dedicated to providing comprehensive support to its players, equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to excel at the international level.
The Chairman PCB also took the opportunity to interact with the players, personally commending them for their dedication and active participation in the camp. He expressed satisfaction over the players' enthusiasm and commitment towards enhancing their fitness levels.
Besides meeting the players at the camp, the Chairman PCB also held a meeting with the selection committee to talk about the team’s selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series. The meeting was also attended by captain Babar Azam. Chairman PCB also took the members into confidence on the developments made by the Board regarding the appointment of head coach.
