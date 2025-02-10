Chairman PCB Administers Oath To SJAL Office-bearers
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Monday administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Gaddafi stadium
A newly elected eleven-member SJAL body including Zahid Maqsood (Chairman), Muhammad Yaqoob (Vice-Chairman), Aqeel Ahmed (President), Muhammad Yousaf Anjum (Secretary), Shehbaz Ali (Associate Secretary), Shahzad Malik (Sr. Vice President), Muhammad Ashraf and Sheikh Ijaz (Vice Presidents), Afzal Iftikhar (Treasurer) and Ehtisham-ul-Haq (Special Assistant).
Chairman PCB hailed the constructive role of SJAL in the re-construction of Gaddafi stadium, adding that its role was also praise-worthy in the promotion and coverage of sports.
“It’s an honor for Pakistan cricket to host ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 and the PCB will accord an excellent reception to the visiting teams worthy of their status,” Chairman Naqvi said.
Naqvi assured SJAL office-bearers of resolution of their problems, adding that he was ready to help sports journalists in the issues faced by them.
Advisor to Chairman PCB Amir Meer, Head PCB Mentors Wahab Riaz and a large number of SJAL members attended the ceremony.
Earlier, Chairman SJAL introduced the salient features of SJAL,while Secretary SJAL Muhammad Yousaf Anjum made the thanksgiving address.
