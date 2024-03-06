Chairman PCB Calls On Franchise Owners Of PSL 9
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi met HBL PSL franchise owners where other PCB officials including COO Salman Naseer, League Commissioner Naila Bhatti and Director Pakistan Super League Sohaib Sheikh were also present in the meeting.
The franchise owners congratulated Mr. Mohsin Naqvi for taking up the duties of Chairman PCB and lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board for successfully hosting the Lahore and Multan leg of HBL PSL 9. Chairman PCB thanked the franchise owners for their unwavering support in making HBL PSL a successful brand over the years.
Furthermore, addressing the franchise owners the chairman stated, “Pakistan Super League has become an identity of the country over the years. I would also welcome your suggestions to further improve the quality of the league. The board is eager to entertain all recommendations by stakeholders which would help in enhancing the standard of cricket in the country.”
