Chairman PCB Congratulates Islamabad United For Winning HBL PSL 9
Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2024 | 08:51 PM
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Islamabad United team and management on their magnificent title triumph in the HBL PSL 9 for a record third time
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Islamabad United team and management on their magnificent title triumph in the HBL PSL 9 for a record third time.
The Chairman PCB witnessed the HBL PSL 9 final along with other PCB officials at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on a Monday night.
Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said: “Islamabad United competed brilliantly in the tournament and clinched the title with sheer resolve and courage. Multan Sultans played a great brand of cricket as well.
“Irrespective of the team winning the HBL PSL 9, this is the triumph of the whole sport-loving nation of Pakistan. I congratulate the people of Pakistan for yet another successful HBL PSL season. It was only possible with the untiring efforts of all the respective stakeholders involved for the successful staging of the league.”
