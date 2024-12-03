Open Menu

Chairman PCB Congratulates Pakistan Blind Cricket Team On T20 World Cup Victory

Muhammad Rameez Published December 03, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Chairman PCB congratulates Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on T20 World Cup victory

Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on their remarkable triumph in the T20 World Cup final in Multan on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on their remarkable triumph in the T20 World Cup final in Multan on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory message to the players and management of the Blind Cricket Team, Chairman PCB lauded their stellar performances throughout the tournament, which helped in winning the title.

Commending the team's victory against Bangladesh in the final, he specifically praised the outstanding batting displays by Captain Nisar Ali and Muhammad Safdar, which led to Pakistan’s glorious win.

"I also congratulate the management of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on this brilliant achievement," said Mr Naqvi. "The players exhibited immense dedication and teamwork in every match of the tournament. Their hard work and passion have been instrumental in earning this title for Pakistan."

The PCB Chairman expressed hope that the Blind Cricket Team would continue to perform with the same zeal and achieve even greater milestones in the future.

