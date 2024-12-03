Chairman PCB Congratulates Pakistan Blind Cricket Team On T20 World Cup Victory
Muhammad Rameez Published December 03, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on their remarkable triumph in the T20 World Cup final in Multan on Tuesday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on their remarkable triumph in the T20 World Cup final in Multan on Tuesday.
In a congratulatory message to the players and management of the Blind Cricket Team, Chairman PCB lauded their stellar performances throughout the tournament, which helped in winning the title.
Commending the team's victory against Bangladesh in the final, he specifically praised the outstanding batting displays by Captain Nisar Ali and Muhammad Safdar, which led to Pakistan’s glorious win.
"I also congratulate the management of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on this brilliant achievement," said Mr Naqvi. "The players exhibited immense dedication and teamwork in every match of the tournament. Their hard work and passion have been instrumental in earning this title for Pakistan."
The PCB Chairman expressed hope that the Blind Cricket Team would continue to perform with the same zeal and achieve even greater milestones in the future.
Recent Stories
Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare
Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November
Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan
Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccinat ..
KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024
Providing facilities to people govt's top priority: Ali Hassan
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match43 minutes ago
-
Zalmi Women Cricket League formally kicked off1 hour ago
-
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup3 hours ago
-
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh5 hours ago
-
Match officials for Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup announced3 minutes ago
-
Arsenal to host Man Utd in FA Cup blockbuster2 minutes ago
-
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship20 hours ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club20 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated20 hours ago
-
Italy to host Davis Cup Final 8 from 202520 hours ago
-
Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets23 hours ago