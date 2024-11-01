Open Menu

Chairman PCB Felicitates Pak Team For Victory Against India In Hong Kong 6s

Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended his congratulations to the Pakistan team on their victory against India in the Hong Kong Sixes Tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended his congratulations to the Pakistan team on their victory against India in the Hong Kong Sixes Tournament.

Lauding the standout performances, he commended Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Akhlaq for their aggressive and impactful batting, which proved pivotal in securing the win.

The Chairman praised the team’s unity and fighting spirit, noting that these qualities are instrumental in overcoming their traditional rivals.

“The team demonstrated tremendous determination and cohesion on the field, translating their fighting spirit into a well-deserved victory. It is precisely this drive that is essential to achieving success in the game,” said Chairman Naqvi.

He further expressed confidence in the team’s potential and hoped they would continue this winning momentum in the upcoming matches, reinforcing the nation’s pride in Pakistan cricket.

