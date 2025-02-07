Chairman PCB Hosts Luncheon For 1,500 Workers
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 08:58 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi hosted a special luncheon for over 1500 labourers for their contribution to completion of Gaddafi Stadium in a record time.
He reached out to the workers at their seats, met them, and had lunch with them. He thanked the workers and appreciated their tireless efforts in completing the stadium. The workers took selfies and pictures with the PCB chairman. Naqvi acknowledged workers' dedication and told them that completion of the stadium was made possible because of their hard work.
Mohsin Naqvi invited workers to the upcoming match between Pakistan and New Zealand, saying, "You are the heroes of the nation and deserve all the congratulations." He expressed his admiration for the workers and valued their dedication.
The workers expressed their happiness on this occasion, sharing that they had been working at the stadium for three months and were thrilled with its completion. One worker mentioned, "Mr Mohsin, your hard work has paid off, we see you here at the stadium every morning and evening."
The luncheon included mutton qorma, chicken roast, beef palou, and live naan, while dessert and refreshments included zarda, raita, fresh salad, mineral water, cold drinks, and Kashmiri tea.
Pakistan white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan also attended the luncheon. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the completion of Gaddafi Stadium involved his constant hard work, and it marks a new milestone in the history of Gaddafi Stadium.
