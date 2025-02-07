Open Menu

Chairman PCB Hosts Luncheon For 1,500 Workers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 08:58 PM

Chairman PCB hosts luncheon for 1,500 workers

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi hosted a special luncheon for over 1500 labourers for their contribution to completion of Gaddafi Stadium in a record time

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi hosted a special luncheon for over 1500 labourers for their contribution to completion of Gaddafi Stadium in a record time.

He reached out to the workers at their seats, met them, and had lunch with them. He thanked the workers and appreciated their tireless efforts in completing the stadium. The workers took selfies and pictures with the PCB chairman. Naqvi acknowledged workers' dedication and told them that completion of the stadium was made possible because of their hard work.

Mohsin Naqvi invited workers to the upcoming match between Pakistan and New Zealand, saying, "You are the heroes of the nation and deserve all the congratulations." He expressed his admiration for the workers and valued their dedication.

The workers expressed their happiness on this occasion, sharing that they had been working at the stadium for three months and were thrilled with its completion. One worker mentioned, "Mr Mohsin, your hard work has paid off, we see you here at the stadium every morning and evening."

The luncheon included mutton qorma, chicken roast, beef palou, and live naan, while dessert and refreshments included zarda, raita, fresh salad, mineral water, cold drinks, and Kashmiri tea.

Pakistan white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan also attended the luncheon. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the completion of Gaddafi Stadium involved his constant hard work, and it marks a new milestone in the history of Gaddafi Stadium.

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementati ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector

3 minutes ago
 Police recover dead body hanging from tree

Police recover dead body hanging from tree

3 minutes ago
 Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Art ..

Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Artist's Masterpieces Unveils at ..

3 minutes ago
 CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building l ..

CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building loan lapses

4 minutes ago
 PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status ..

PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status before purchasing mobile devi ..

4 minutes ago
 Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call f ..

Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral actio ..

14 minutes ago
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation

PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation

18 minutes ago
 GB residents exempted from NHA's toll tax: Aleem K ..

GB residents exempted from NHA's toll tax: Aleem Khan

18 minutes ago
 Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of imp ..

Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environme ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports