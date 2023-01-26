UrduPoint.com

Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi Congratulated Babar Azam For Winning ICC Award

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi congratulated Babar Azam for winning ICC award

Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi congratulated Babar Azam for winning the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi congratulated Babar Azam for winning the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Najam Sethi here on Thursday also congratulated Babar Azam for being selected as the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and being a part of the ICC Test and ODI Team of the Year.

" Babar Azam made Pakistan proud by winning the most important ICC awards.Babar Azam's performance and achievements are the reward of his hard work, dedication and determination and are a beacon for all young cricketers of Pakistan", said Najam Sethi.

He said "On behalf of PCB, I also congratulate Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Nida Dar for being included in the Men's and Women's T20 Team of the Year.

" I am sure that these ICC awards will motivate the entire Pakistan cricket team to perform well this year".

