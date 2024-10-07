Open Menu

Chairman PCB Reviews Upgradation Work During Night Tour Of Gaddafi Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM

Chairman PCB reviews upgradation work during night tour of Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night, inspected the ongoing upgradation work and took briefing from the officials of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night, inspected the ongoing upgradation work and took briefing from the officials of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

He reviewed the work on the basement and other areas of the Gaddafi Stadium, being upgraded as part of the preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan next February.

During an interaction with journalists at the FWO camp office, he said that a deadline of August 30 was fixed for laying ceiling for the basement, which was successfully done, adding that the ceiling of the first floor would also be completed within a fortnight.

“Re-profiling work has also been started, and it will become a brand-new stadium now except for the rear wall,” the PCB chairman said, adding that interventions would help in an improved view for spectators while capacity would also increase from 22,000 to 30,000.

The PCB chief said seats would also be replaced at the stadium while the old ones would be used at the Rawalpindi stadium. He said that work on construction of PCB headquarters and the new pavilions was going at a rapid pace, which would be completed in next 75 days.

To a query, he said the re-profiling was part of upgradation plans, adding that he was sure to complete all work well before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi said the board was ready for successful conduct of the ICC Champions Trophy, adding that the Indian team would participate in the mega event.

He said the PCB was not in a hurry to name white-ball captain of the Men in Green, adding that he had asked the selection committee to take time in reaching a unanimous decision before a meeting with the PCB chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC PCB Rawalpindi February August Sunday Event All From FWO Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail

Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail

4 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channel ..

Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocit ..

7 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Mini ..

Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Developme ..

7 minutes ago
 PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support p ..

PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation

7 minutes ago
 Primary teachers protest across the province

Primary teachers protest across the province

7 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatm ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatment

7 minutes ago
Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaborat ..

Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE uni ..

23 minutes ago
 PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from br ..

PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from brutalities in Palestine

58 minutes ago
 Organic cotton terms essential for environment, lo ..

Organic cotton terms essential for environment, local livelihoods

23 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for business ..

LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for businesses

15 minutes ago
 Environment takes centre stage as global summits l ..

Environment takes centre stage as global summits loom

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports