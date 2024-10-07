Chairman PCB reviews upgradation work during night tour of Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night, inspected the ongoing upgradation work and took briefing from the officials of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night, inspected the ongoing upgradation work and took briefing from the officials of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

He reviewed the work on the basement and other areas of the Gaddafi Stadium, being upgraded as part of the preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan next February.

During an interaction with journalists at the FWO camp office, he said that a deadline of August 30 was fixed for laying ceiling for the basement, which was successfully done, adding that the ceiling of the first floor would also be completed within a fortnight.

“Re-profiling work has also been started, and it will become a brand-new stadium now except for the rear wall,” the PCB chairman said, adding that interventions would help in an improved view for spectators while capacity would also increase from 22,000 to 30,000.

The PCB chief said seats would also be replaced at the stadium while the old ones would be used at the Rawalpindi stadium. He said that work on construction of PCB headquarters and the new pavilions was going at a rapid pace, which would be completed in next 75 days.

To a query, he said the re-profiling was part of upgradation plans, adding that he was sure to complete all work well before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi said the board was ready for successful conduct of the ICC Champions Trophy, adding that the Indian team would participate in the mega event.

He said the PCB was not in a hurry to name white-ball captain of the Men in Green, adding that he had asked the selection committee to take time in reaching a unanimous decision before a meeting with the PCB chairman.