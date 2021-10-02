Chairman PCB shares his vision with First Board officials

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Cricket board Ramiz Raja has met the Chairpersons and Chief Executives of the First Boards here at the National High Performance Centre, in which he shared his vision that revolved around grassroots cricket.

Ramiz emphasised on the quick resumption of schools and club activities as well as infrastructure upgradation so that the youngsters received the best playing facilities and environment to display and demonstrate their talent.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: "The grassroots cricket level tier deserves attention as it had been a neglected field for years, resulting in marginalising our growth canvas. Under my watch, cricket nurseries will have a permanent importance.

"I acknowledge and appreciate the good work done at the provincial level by the First Boards and look forward to continuing to work collectively to bring a change to the Pakistan cricket landscape."