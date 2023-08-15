Chairman PSGMEA visits Gift University

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt visited to Gift University Gujranwala and reviewed the project of SFADA's Remarkable Degree Show 2023.

From captivating installations to visionary architectural marvels, Gift University students poured their hearts and minds into projects that not only showcased their artistic prowess but also addressed real-life issues with ingenious designs.

The event was a true celebration of how art, design and architecture can come together to tackle the challenges and inspire change.

Each exhibit was a testament to the endless possibilities that arise when creativity andpurpose unite, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.