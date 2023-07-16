Open Menu

Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee Chairs Meeting Regarding T-10 Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Chairman SCCI departmental committee chairs meeting regarding T-10 tournament

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The meeting of the Departmental Committee for Sports Activities of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was held under the chairmanship of Malik Faisal Khursheed.

A detailed discussion was held in the meeting regarding the management and organization of the first T-10 Sialkot Chamber of Commerce (SCCI) cricket Tournament between Pakistan Chambers (Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Jhelum and Wazirabad Cutlery Association), says a news release issued here on Sunday.

On the occasion, Chairman Faisal Khursheed Malik and committee members Muhammad Ejaz Ghori, Mian Asif Ali, M. Shahbaz Saim, Abdul Wahab Mir and Moazzam Ishaq Secretary Department Committee expressed their satisfaction on the arrangements of tournament.

Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Sports Activities Faisal Khursheed Malik and committee members Muhammad Ejaz Ghouri, Mian Asif Ali, M. Shahbaz Saim, Abdul Wahab Mir and Secretary Department Committee Moazzam Ishaq expressed their satisfaction on the arrangements of the tournament and said the tournament would be an important event in the history of Sialkot which would certainly help in promoting sports activities in the region.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik issued an important statement regarding the tournamentand said that all the chamber members were requested to participate fully in order to makethe tournament a success.

