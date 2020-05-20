UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Grieved Over Demise Of Father-in-law

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:31 PM

Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association grieved over demise of father-in-law

Syed Ubaid ur Rehman, Father-in-law and Maternal Uncle of Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr. Arif Hafeez passed away after contracting with COVID-19 on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Syed Ubaid ur Rehman, Father-in-law and Maternal Uncle of Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr. Arif Hafeez passed away after contracting with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Syed Ubaid ur Rehman who was Human Resources Manager at HUBCO Power, remained ill due to the virus for a week.

Meanwhile, former president Karachi Club cricket Association, Professor Ejaz Faruqi, Deputy Director Sports KMC Jameel Ahmed, Sindh Olympic Association's Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Senior Vice President Mehfooz ul Haq, Asif Azeem other members of sports fraternity condoled with Dr. Arif Hafeez on the sad demise of his father-in-law.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Sports Olympics Family Sad

Recent Stories

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

21 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

51 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

51 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

1 hour ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.