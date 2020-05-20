Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association grieved over demise of father-in-law

Syed Ubaid ur Rehman, Father-in-law and Maternal Uncle of Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr. Arif Hafeez passed away after contracting with COVID-19 on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Syed Ubaid ur Rehman, Father-in-law and Maternal Uncle of Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Dr. Arif Hafeez passed away after contracting with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Syed Ubaid ur Rehman who was Human Resources Manager at HUBCO Power, remained ill due to the virus for a week.

Meanwhile, former president Karachi Club cricket Association, Professor Ejaz Faruqi, Deputy Director Sports KMC Jameel Ahmed, Sindh Olympic Association's Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Senior Vice President Mehfooz ul Haq, Asif Azeem other members of sports fraternity condoled with Dr. Arif Hafeez on the sad demise of his father-in-law.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.