Chairman TDCP inaugurates Prepared category race of Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Dr. Sohail Cheema inaugurated the Prepared Category race of 17th Cholistan Desert Rally at Dilwah Stadium, Derawar Cholistan on Friday.

As many as 39 vehicles are participating in the prepared category.

The first round of the prepared category race comprises 231 kilometers of lengthy track.