Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament 2022 to begin from Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Fourth edition of WAPDA Amateur Golf Championship will swing into action from tomorrow, Thursday at the fascinating par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course.

Classified events include a competition for the veteran golfers who fall in the age category 70 and above and comprising of eminent members who pursue their association with sports with zeal and intensity, another competition for the senior amateurs in the age range above 55 years but less than 70 years and also participating will be ladies in an exclusive segment for lady golfers.

The predominant golfers of the event will be the amateur golfers who are nationally recognized players, much adept in golf playing abilities and while many of them are proficient and skillful with many victories to their credit, there are others who seek recognition through application of their newly acquired golfing flair and adroitness.

This was stated by Col (r) Asif Mehdi, Advisor Sports WAPDA here at a press conference also attended by Muhammad Musharaf Khan, Director General Sports, WAPDA, Shafqat Rana Advisor Sports WAPDA, Mohammad Razzq Gill, Secretary, WAPDA Sports, Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf, Lahore Gymkhana and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed.

Col Asif Mehdi highlighted that the competition was introduced into the national golf Calendar four years back and as a result of the backing by WAPDA, it stands identified as a championship of national standing that attracts competent, dexterous and masterly golf playing amateurs from all over the country.

"This means that winning the title will require unwavering consistency in golfing skills application plus the ability to go through the toil and tough grind.

For those seeking this honor, the element of reliable shot making and harmonious putting will have to be cardinal features of their effort", he said.

In such prestigious competitions there are many contenders who may be extremely talented and play admirably well but they miss out ultimate success by the barest of margins.

These upcoming ones owe gratitude to WAPDA for providing them an opportunity to gain beneficial experience which holds them in good stead over the years.

During the course of the Championship, it will be captivating to track the flow of the competitive activity and watch how the champions match wits with each other and play their shots with the touch of orderliness, cohesion and firmness, he asserted.

Col Asif Mehdi also shared that WAPDA is engaged in 10 huge water related dams plus 24 projects that are of relatively smaller size.

He said the prizes at stake are attractive and besides trophies the winners will get useful golf equipment related gifts.

In numerical terms, the competing hopefuls add up to a total of 300 with break up as follows:- The defending champion is Umer Khokher. Names of the more prominent participants are Qasim Ali Khan and Salman Jehangir.

"As far as WAPDA's contribution to sports is concerned, it has teams for 37 sports disciplines and that includes Archery, Badminton, Athletics, Badminton, Bodybuilding, Boxing, cricket, Football, Hockey, Golf and many more. And their sportsmen and women have won sporting honors at national and international arenas", said the WAPDA official.

The playing Course has refreshing appearance and participating golfers will be delighted with the playing conditions and age old trees of all varieties.