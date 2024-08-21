Chairman WAPDA presents Rs 5 mln cash award to Arshad Nadeem

Chairman WAPDA Engr. Lt. Gen (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani presented a cheque of rupees five million to javelin star Arshad Nadeem as a reward for his record breaking feat and a gold medal in the Men's javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024 during a ceremony at the WAPDA House, here on Wednesday

The ceremony was held under the auspices of WAPDA Sports Board.

Cash awards were also given to WAPDA’s Nooh Dastagir on winning gold medal for Pakistan in the Strongman Games 2024 held at Uzbekistan; and Sybil Sohail, Veronika Sohail and Twinkle Sohail on winning gold medals in the Classic Powerlifting Championship 2024 held at South Africa.

The Chairman WAPDA, who is Patron-in-Chief of WAPDA Sports, congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the first-ever Olympic gold medal in field and track category for Pakistan, adding that Arshad Nadeem has made the nation proud.

"Nations and their sports rise and fall together, which is why, WAPDA has been making significant contribution for promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half a century," Sajjad Ghani said.

Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani said WAPDA sportspersons, representing Pakistan in international events during the past two years, have been bringing laurels to the county. They won 44 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 22 bronze medals in individual and team events at various international championships, which included Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, Asian Games, etc.

He said WAPDA is the largest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as about 1900 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board.

Javelinist Arshad Nadeem thanked WAPDA Sports board for arranging the ceremony.

He said that WAPDA Sports Board has not only helped groom him but also hundreds of other players by providing them employment opportunities and imparting training at its sports facilities across the country.

A large number of renowned WAPDA sportspersons, Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), Secretary WAPDA/GM (Admin) and President WAPDA Sports Board attended the ceremony.