Open Menu

Chairman WAPDA Presents Rs 5 Mln Cash Award To Arshad Nadeem

Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Chairman WAPDA presents Rs 5 mln cash award to Arshad Nadeem

Chairman WAPDA Engr. Lt. Gen (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani presented a cheque of rupees five million to javelin star Arshad Nadeem as a reward for his record breaking feat and a gold medal in the Men's javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024 during a ceremony at the WAPDA House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chairman WAPDA Engr. Lt. Gen (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani presented a cheque of rupees five million to javelin star Arshad Nadeem as a reward for his record breaking feat and a gold medal in the Men's javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024 during a ceremony at the WAPDA House, here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of WAPDA Sports Board.

Cash awards were also given to WAPDA’s Nooh Dastagir on winning gold medal for Pakistan in the Strongman Games 2024 held at Uzbekistan; and Sybil Sohail, Veronika Sohail and Twinkle Sohail on winning gold medals in the Classic Powerlifting Championship 2024 held at South Africa.

The Chairman WAPDA, who is Patron-in-Chief of WAPDA Sports, congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the first-ever Olympic gold medal in field and track category for Pakistan, adding that Arshad Nadeem has made the nation proud.

"Nations and their sports rise and fall together, which is why, WAPDA has been making significant contribution for promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half a century," Sajjad Ghani said.

Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani said WAPDA sportspersons, representing Pakistan in international events during the past two years, have been bringing laurels to the county. They won 44 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 22 bronze medals in individual and team events at various international championships, which included Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, Asian Games, etc.

He said WAPDA is the largest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as about 1900 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board.

Javelinist Arshad Nadeem thanked WAPDA Sports board for arranging the ceremony.

He said that WAPDA Sports Board has not only helped groom him but also hundreds of other players by providing them employment opportunities and imparting training at its sports facilities across the country.

A large number of renowned WAPDA sportspersons, Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), Secretary WAPDA/GM (Admin) and President WAPDA Sports Board attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Sports Water WAPDA Paris South Africa Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Asia Million Employment Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports