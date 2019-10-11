Chairman Wapda receives National Games torch

Chairman Wapda and Patron-in-chief Wapda Sports Board Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain received the 33rd National Games torch here on Friday at a ceremony held at Wapda House

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Wapda and Patron-in-chief Wapda Sports board Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain received the 33rd National Games torch here on Friday at a ceremony held at Wapda House.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Muhammad Khalid Mehmood handed over the torch in recognition of Wapda's contribution for promotion of sports in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Wapda thanked POA for the honour. He expressed the hope that National Games being held later this month in Peshawar will be organised in a befitting manner, adding that Wapda contingent will participate in the games with full vigour to compete for the top slot.

He highlighted Wapda's ever remembered contribution in the country's sports and termed Wapda an institution which was grooming national athletes and sportsmen to play its role in the national duty.

"Wapda is a role model institution by possessing all the titles in various sports and its players have brought laurels for the country in various disciplines being part of the national teams which participated in international events abroad," he asserted.

It is pertinent to mention that Wapda is the biggest employer of sports persons in Pakistan, as more than 2200 players and sports officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda has 66 teams � 37 men and 29 women � of different games. At present, Wapda is National Champion in 30 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines.

Wapda has also introduced four initiatives in sports for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players. These initiatives include ' Wapda Endowment Fund for Sports' to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan; 'Wapda Athletics Colts' to promote athletics in the country; 'Focus on Fitness and Fielding' and 'T-12 Cricket' to improve fielding in Pakistan's cricket.

Secretary ,POA, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood briefly threw light on the Olympic spirit saying POA will was striving hard for the cause of sports in the country, in line with Olympic spirit.

"It is the first time in the history of country's sports that the torch of the National Games is being traveled to different provinces in order to foster brother hood and unity among the people of Pakistan."