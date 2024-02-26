Open Menu

Chaklala Club Victorious In Football Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Chaklala Club has qualified for the next round after defeating Galactico Club by 4-5 in the Muhammad Shah and Muhammad Aslam Memorial Football Tournament at the Municipal Stadium Rawalpindi.

Both teams' score was 1-1 at the scheduled time therefore the game went on penalty kicks which was won by Chaklala Club.

More Stories From Sports