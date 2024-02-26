Chaklala Club Victorious In Football Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Chaklala Club has qualified for the next round after defeating Galactico Club by 4-5 in the Muhammad Shah and Muhammad Aslam Memorial Football Tournament at the Municipal Stadium Rawalpindi.
Both teams' score was 1-1 at the scheduled time therefore the game went on penalty kicks which was won by Chaklala Club.
Recent Stories
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
PHF form committee for Hockey Club scrutiny in KP8 minutes ago
-
Karachi Heroes win softball event18 minutes ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England48 minutes ago
-
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB2 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England2 hours ago
-
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?3 hours ago
-
Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England3 hours ago
-
Combined efforts lead team to victory: Coach19 hours ago
-
Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs19 hours ago
-
Zain Mahmood wins 19th Cholistan Rally19 hours ago
-
Team to perform better in next matches: Saud20 hours ago
-
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash22 hours ago