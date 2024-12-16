Challengers clinch Super Over win against Stars  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024 ) Challengers beat stars in the Super Over after the National Women’s One-Day Tournament match at the Diamond Cricket Ground ended in a dramatic tie.

Requiring six runs to win in the final over, Challengers Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz gave away only five runs to take the game into Super Over. In the Super Over, Challengers achieved the five-run target without losing any wicket.

Earlier, batting first Challengers were dismissed for 205 in 43.3 overs with Natalia Parvaiz top-scoring with 67 off 82 balls, which included five fours and two sixes. Shawaal Zulfiqar, returning back to competitive cricket after undergoing rehab at the National Cricket academy in Lahore, scored a 78-ball 58, smashing eight boundaries.

For Stars, Rameen Shamim was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 9-1-21-3, while Anosha Nasir and Sadaf Shamas grabbed two wickets each.

In turn, Stars were cruising to victory when Kaynat Hafeez (63, 89b, 6x4s) and Sidra Nawaz (62, 103b, 5x4s) knitted a 133-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but after the departure of both batters in the 44th over, Stars ended up scoring 205 for seven in 45 overs.

For Challengers, Zaib-un-Nisa took three wickets, while Umm-e-Hani bagged two wickets.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, after being put into bat, Invincibles were bundled out for 159 in 45 overs which included Shabnam Hayat top-scoring with a 75-ball 48, hitting four boundaries.

For Stars, Zunish Abdul Sattar took four wickets for 36, while Anam Amin and Ayesha Bilal bagged two wickets apiece.

In turn, Strikers were bowled out for 124 in 39.3 overs with Omaima Sohail (3-21) and Saima Malik (2-18) sharing five wickets between them.

Scores in brief:

Match15: Match Tied – Challengers beat Stars in the Super Over at the Diamond Cricket Ground

Challengers 205 all out, 43.3 overs (Natalia Parvaiz 67, Shawaal Zulfiqar 58; Rameen Shamim 3-21, Sadaf Shamas 2-33, Anosha Nasir 2-43)

Stars 205-7, 45 overs (Kaynat Hafeez 63, Sidra Nawaz 62, Sadaf Shamas 28; Zaib un Nisa 3-37, Umm-e-Hani 2-17)

Player of the match - Natalia Parvaiz (Challengers)

Match 16: Invincibles beat Strikers by 35 runs at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium

Invincibles 159 all out, 45 overs (Shabnam Hayat 48, Omaima Sohail 22; Zunish Abdul Sattar 4-36, Anam Amin 2-14, Ayesha Bilal 2-36)

Strikers 124 all out, 39.3 overs (Nida Dar 27, Noreen Yaqoob 24; Omaima Sohail 3-21, Saima Malik 2-18)

Player of the match – Shabnam Hayat (Invincibles)