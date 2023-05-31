UrduPoint.com

Challengers Down Blasters In Pakistan Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published May 31, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Challengers down Blasters in Pakistan Cup

Half-centuries from Javeria Rauf and captain Omaima Sohail along with a four-fer by Syeda Masooma Zahra led Challengers to a five-wicket win over Blasters at the State Bank Stadium on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Half-centuries from Javeria Rauf and captain Omaima Sohail along with a four-fer by Syeda Masooma Zahra led Challengers to a five-wicket win over Blasters at the State Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

This was Challengers' first win in the second phase of the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament.

Chasing 191 to win, Challengers lost two wickets for 42 runs in the 13th over when player of the match Javeria and right-handed batter Omaima got together. The pair knitted 134 runs for the third wicket before both batters Javeria (82, 119b, 6x4s, 1x6) and Omaima (75, 86b, 5x4s, 1x6) went back to the hut on successive deliveries of the 38th over. Challengers achieved the target in the 42nd over for the loss of five wickets.

For Blasters, left-arm spinner Anam Amin bagged two wickets for 42 runs.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Blasters were reeling at 42 for three in the 13th over, when captain Muneeba Ali was joined by Iram Javed.

Both batters stitched a 104-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but after the departure of Muneeba (50, 75b, 2x4s) and Iram (49, 69b, 3x4s, 2x6s), no Blasters batter managed to score significantly as the side was dismissed for 190 in the allotted 45 overs.

For Challengers, right-arm fast Masooma and left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal grabbed four and three wickets, respectively.

Challengers, in the last round match, would play Dynamites on Friday. The final of the tournament will be played between the top two sides on Sunday.

Scores in brief: Blasters 190 all out, 45 overs (Muneeba Ali 50, Iram Javed 49; Syeda Masooma Zahra 4-34, Sadia Iqbal 3-34).

Challengers 192-5, 41.2 overs (Javeria Rauf 82, Omaima Sohail 75; Anam Amin 2-42).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Bank Women Sunday National University All From Top

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at river Chenab ..

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at river Chenab

3 minutes ago
 Minister performs Ashram's boundary wall groundbre ..

Minister performs Ashram's boundary wall groundbreaking

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Kiev Blocked All Initiatives of IAEA H ..

Moscow Says Kiev Blocked All Initiatives of IAEA Head on Strengthening Safety of ..

4 seconds ago
 Transfer, posting of SHOs ordered

Transfer, posting of SHOs ordered

6 seconds ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Theatrical Creativity Award

Rubu’ Qarn launches Theatrical Creativity Award

12 minutes ago
 Dar assures PTC of addressing issues in upcoming b ..

Dar assures PTC of addressing issues in upcoming budget

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.