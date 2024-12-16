Challengers Win Super Over Thriller Against Stars
Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The Challengers triumphed over the Stars in a thrilling Super Over after their match in the National Women’s One-Day Tournament ended in a tie at Diamond Cricket Ground on Monday
The match at the Diamond Cricket Ground ended in a tie after the Challengers restricted the Stars to 205/7 in their 45 overs, chasing the Challengers' 205 all out. In the Super Over, the Challengers scored 5 runs without losing any wickets to clinch the victory.
Natalia Parvaiz top-scored for the Challengers with 67 runs, while Shawaal Zulfiqar made 58.
For the Stars, Rameen Shamim was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets.
In the other match, the Invincibles defeated the Strikers by 35 runs at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. The Invincibles were bowled out for 159, with Shabnam Hayat scoring 48. The Strikers were then dismissed for 124 in reply. Omaima Sohail and Saima Malik were the stars for the Invincibles with the ball, taking 3 and 2 wickets respectively.
