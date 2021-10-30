UrduPoint.com

Chalmers Breaks 100m Freestyle Short-course World Record

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:14 AM

Australian Kyle Chalmers broke the 13-year-old men's 100m freestyle short-course world record on Friday in Kazan, Russia

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Australian Kyle Chalmers broke the 13-year-old men's 100m freestyle short-course world record on Friday in Kazan, Russia.

The Australian, who took silver in the event in the longer Olympic pool in Tokyo, touched in 44.84sec to take 0.10sec off the record set by Frenchman Amaury Leveaux in 2008.

