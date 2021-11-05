UrduPoint.com

Chalobah Signs New Chelsea Contract

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:08 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Chelsea's promising young defender Trevoh Chalobah signed a four-and-a-half-year contract extension with the Premier League leaders on Thursday.

Chalobah, who can also play in midfield, has established himself in Thomas Tuchel's squad since making his debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal in August.

The 22-year-old youth academy graduate has played 10 times this term and scored a memorable goal against Crystal Palace on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.

"It's quite surreal. It's a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues," Chalobah said.

"It's been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I've put in and going out on loans has paid off.

"I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it's been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels." Chalobah is the latest English starlet to emerge from Chelsea's academy, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham, who has since joined Roma.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow academy graduates in the men's first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a club.

"His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh's progress with this new long-term contract."

