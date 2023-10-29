Chameera to replace Kumara in SL squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Lahiru Kumara in the Sri Lanka squad.

Chameera, who has played 44 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Kumara was ruled out due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket, ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).