Champion Boxer Waseem Is A Role Model For Young Boxers Of Country: Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

:By Sohail Ali Pakistan's celebrated boxer Mohammad Waseem called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti congratulated Waseem on his world title victory against Columbia's top boxer Robert Barrera in a 12-round World Title Eliminator Flyweight fight at Dubai recently, He praised Waseem's glorious feats saying that the entire nation is proud of Waseem's remarkable accomplishments.

Punjab Minister for Sports said Waseem is a highly talented boxer and his consecutive title victories at international level reflected that he has done extraordinary hard work in his professional boxing career. "Boxing is quite a popular sport among the younger generation and there is no doubt that Waseem is a role model for young boxers of the country".

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the Punjab govt will take all possible measures for the promotion of boxing in the province. "The construction of Sports board Punjab's modern boxing arena in Nishtar Park Sports Complex will also begin in the near future. We will try our best to organize Waseem's next world title fight in Lahore," he said.

Speaking on this occasion, ace boxer Waseem thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs for his appreciation. He also expressed his determination to represent Pakistan in the next Olympic Games. "It is my mission to win the maximum number of laurels for the beloved motherland at international level."

