UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champion Marquez Secures His First Pole At Japan MotoGP

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Champion Marquez secures his first pole at Japan MotoGP

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will eye his tenth win of the season after snatching pole position Saturday in Japan

Motegi, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will eye his tenth win of the season after snatching pole position Saturday in Japan.

The Honda rider clocked 1min 45.763sec for his first pole start in the premier class at Twin Ring Motegi, where he won in 2016 and last year.

He will be joined in the front row by Petronas Yamaha SRT riders Franco Morbidelli and hot rookie Fabio Quartararo, who came in 0.132sec and 0.181sec later.

Marquez, who finished third in Friday practice, has already secured his sixth season win in seven years after triumphing in Thailand two weeks ago.

He also finished second in five of the season's six other races, missing the podium only once in the United States after crashing out while leading the race.

But Quartararo is nipping at the Spaniard's heels after two narrow defeats to the world champion in recent races, with victory only decided on the closing laps.

Riders in Motegi had to navigate hostile conditions after heavy rains into the afternoon, leaving the track damp with thick cloud cover for the qualifying sessions.

Sunny weather is expected for Sunday's race day on the Japanese circuit.

Starting from the second row will be Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha, Cal Crutchlow of LCR Honda and Jack Miller of Pramac Racing.

They are followed by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who could seal second place in this year's championship with Sunday's race, while Valentino Rossi starts from the fourth row.

Related Topics

Weather World Thailand Honda Japan United States Sunday 2016 From Race Rains

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan becomes top Instagram personality in f ..

56 seconds ago

Two killed, 4 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Moha ..

6 minutes ago

Youth shot injured in Karachi

6 minutes ago

Cement sales decline by 50pc to almost 70,000 tons ..

6 minutes ago

Govt decides to ban Ansar ul Islam, a subordinate ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.