UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Champion Of His Era' Federer Is Still The Best: Laver

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:00 AM

'Champion of his era' Federer is still the best: Laver

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Tennis great Rod Laver Tuesday said Roger Federer will always be "the champion of his era" and expects him to win more tournaments even though Rafael Nadal is just three matches away from overtaking his 20 Grand Slam title haul.

The 39-year-old Swiss has been out of action for a year and shelved plans to compete in the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from two knee operations, targeting a comeback at Doha next month.

He won the last of his 20 Slams at Melbourne Park in 2018 and Nadal will go one better if he lifts the title on Sunday.

The Spaniard, 34, faces Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday for a place in the final four of this year's Australian Open.

World number one Novak Djokovic, 33, is also in the last eight and takes on Alexander Zverev Tuesday as he chases an 18th Grand Slam crown.

Laver praised Nadal and Djokovic but said Federer was still in his eyes the best.

"For me, I think Roger is the champion of his era," he told Fox sports from his home in California, with the 82-year-old unable to travel to the Australian Open, where the centre court is named after him, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think he's certainly ... you know, you look at his record and there's a lot to say he's the best of all time.

"But give some of the other guys a little bit more time, maybe they'll come up and ... be as good as Roger.

"Djokovic is certainly is on his way because he won a huge amount of tournaments and his consistency is amazing." Laver, the only player to win all four majors in the same season twice, and Federer have long shared a reverence for each other.

The Laver Cup, pitting Europe against the Rest of the World, was established in 2017, driven by Federer to honour his hero's legacy.

Laver said he had spoken with the Swiss star about how much longer he had left in the game.

"Roger, when I chatted to him the past year or so, he thought he'd play his best until he's 40 and I think he's pretty much on it," Laver said, with Federer's milestone birthday coming in August.

"Unfortunately, you know, his knee has been giving him some trouble. So he had an operation on the knee that will set him in good position.

"I wouldn't think too much about him winning the French," he added. "But I think Wimbledon is certainly going to be there and the US Open. I think he can win more tournaments.

"He loves to play, loves to compete. He loves the environment he's in."

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Europe Melbourne Doha Same Roger Federer Rafael Nadal August Sunday 2017 2018 Australian Open All From Best Court Wimbledon US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasin ..

7 hours ago

UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst ..

7 hours ago

UAE a dynamic international hub for organising spe ..

8 hours ago

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAE’s capabilities a ..

8 hours ago

&#039;IDEX 2021 is a bright facade for the UAE,&#0 ..

8 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.