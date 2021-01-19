UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champion Pogacar, New Recruit Hirschi To Ride Tour De France For UAE Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:06 AM

Champion Pogacar, new recruit Hirschi to ride Tour de France for UAE team

Despite the continuing Covid-19 uncertainty, UAE Emirates on Monday unveiled how they plan to deploy their array of stars in the three Grand Tours this year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):Despite the continuing Covid-19 uncertainty, UAE Emirates on Monday unveiled how they plan to deploy their array of stars in the three Grand Tours this year.

The team announced three riders for each of the major three-week races.

Predictably, 22-year-old Slovene Tadej Pogacar will defend his Tour de France title starting on June 26.

UAE also said that star winter recruit, 22-year-old Swiss rider Marc Hirschi, will ride the Tour. Hirschi won the combativity award on last year's Tour.

Veteran Norwegian sprinter Alexander Kristoff will also compete in the race.

UAE said that Pogacar would also ride the Vuelta a Espana, which runs from August 14 to September 5, backed up by Italian Matteo Trentin and Spaniard David de la Cruz.

For the Giro d'Italia, scheduled for May 8-30, UAE will be represented by 26-year-old Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria, Italian rider Davide Formolo and another 22-year-old, the American Brandon McNulty who, riding the race for the first time, was 15th last year.

Related Topics

France UAE Brandon Tours David May June August September From Race

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

25 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

40 minutes ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.