Champion Pogacar seizes lead as Tour enters Alps

Le GrandBornand, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Defending champion Tadej Pogacar soared into the Tour de France overall lead on Saturday on an Alpine stage over three mountains won by Belgian Dylan Teuns.

This was a second stage win on the 2021 Tour for UAE's Slovenian leader Pogacar who took another three minutes of his most credible rival Ineos' Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.