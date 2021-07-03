UrduPoint.com
Champion Pogacar Seizes Lead As Tour Enters Alps

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:46 PM

Champion Pogacar seizes lead as Tour enters Alps

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar soared into the Tour de France overall lead on Saturday on an Alpine stage over three mountains won by Belgian Dylan Teuns

Le GrandBornand, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Defending champion Tadej Pogacar soared into the Tour de France overall lead on Saturday on an Alpine stage over three mountains won by Belgian Dylan Teuns.

This was a second stage win on the 2021 Tour for UAE's Slovenian leader Pogacar who took another three minutes of his most credible rival Ineos' Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

