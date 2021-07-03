UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champion Pogacar Seizes Lead As Tour Enters Alps

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:22 PM

Champion Pogacar seizes lead as Tour enters Alps

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar soared into the Tour de France overall lead on Saturday on an Alpine stage won by Belgian Dylan Teuns as British outfit Ineos's hopes were again battered

Le GrandBornand, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Defending champion Tadej Pogacar soared into the Tour de France overall lead on Saturday on an Alpine stage won by Belgian Dylan Teuns as British outfit Ineos's hopes were again battered.

This was a second stage win on the 2021 Tour for UAE's Slovenian leader Pogacar who took another three minutes out of his most credible rival Ineos' Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

Overnight leader Mathieu van der Poel went into a trademark 'all or nothing at all' meltdown and looks set drop out of the Tour as promised and jet off to Tokyo to contest the mountain bike gold.

Pogacar was again head and shoulders above the rest of the field.

With 13 stages remaining, he leads the Tour by 1min 48sec from Wout Van Aert, who is Jumbo's main hope after Primoz Roglic's misadventures with a fall and subsequent decline in form.

The 22-year-old Pogacar will wear the yellow jersey for only the second time on Sunday. He took control of the 2020 Tour on the penultimate day, but rather than bide his time on this raucous edition, he has seized control early.

The 150km run that culminated with the ascent and descent of a classic Tour climb the Colombier was the first of eight mountain stages. There were large weekend crowds in the Upper Savoy region known for Evian water, melted-cheese dishes and the Chamonix ski resort.

Related Topics

Water France UAE Tokyo Van Lead Alpine Sunday 2020 Gold All From

Recent Stories

'Solar energy readily available, environment frien ..

36 seconds ago

French NGO Calls US' Attempts to Appeal Assange Ex ..

38 seconds ago

Establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University to bri ..

41 seconds ago

Tomljanovic accuses Ostapenko of 'lying' in stormy ..

6 minutes ago

Verstappen takes pole in Austria as Hamilton strug ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.