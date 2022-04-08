Champions Cup rugby returns with new format and old feuds

Paris, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :European Champions Cup rugby returns this weekend again experimenting with a new format and with several clubs noisily nursing grudges.

The pool stage was again disrupted by Covid.

That led to a string of cancellations, two of which involved Toulouse who were so aggrieved by the decision to award Cardiff a walkover that they are taking European Professional Club Rugby to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

To squeeze in more matches, organisers have adopted a two-legged knockout format, but only for the round-of-16 which opens with Connacht hosting Leinster on Friday. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will both be a single leg.

Clubs go into the first legs this weekend wrestling with what tactics to use.

"We're preparing for the win," Ulster lock Alan O'Connor told the competition website.

But, he added, "if there's a situation late on when we have to be smart and go for points in the last five minutes, who knows? We will be thinking about that." Henry Chavancy, a centre for Racing 92 who face Parisian rivals Stade Francais, told AFP he is sceptical.

"I like the straight knockout matches, because there is a bit more smell of blood. They are exciting matches." The grudge game in France is between Bordeaux Begles and last year's losing finalists La Rochelle, which is the second leg of a triple header. Already familiarity is breeding contempt.

Last Saturday, as La Rochelle won 16-15 in Bordeaux to vault past the hosts into second in the Top 14, the two coaches had a confrontation on the sidelines at Stade Chaban Delmas.

- 'We do not respect each other' - Bordeaux-Begles coach Christophe Urios, angry at the noisy antics of La Rochelle's Ronan O'Gara, walked up to the Irishman for a nose-to-nose exchange of opinions.

"That bloke is insufferable," Urios said after the game.

Urios also made clear that he enjoyed stoking the rivalry with the club 175 kilometres up the Atlantic coast.

"For me, rugby is this," he said. "It's the battle of the villages, even if they are big cities".

"I like when we are different, that sometimes we do not respect each other." Reigning champions Toulouse meanwhile host Ulster feeling the matchup with a former champion is another way they have been treated unfairly.

Toulouse have won the last 10 European games they have played, yet only finished seventh in their qualifying pool because two of their matches were called off and awarded to their opponents.

That left them facing Ulster who were second in their pool.

Toulouse president Didier Lacroix says that while his anger has cooled, "I remain firmly convinced that the match against Cardiff should not have been cancelled." He said the decision was bad not only for Toulouse but for the competition which will next season include South African clubs qualified through the United Rugby Championship.

"The competition is struggling in some countries and in some cities and needs to be revived but not with inconsistencies like the ones we have experienced," he told AFP.

Lacroix said he was unhappy because he believed the organisers had failed to follow their own Covid rules, because Toulouse had lost gate money and because they had been handed a worse draw. Toulouse have beaten Ulster only five times in 11 European meetings.

"As long as we are alive, there is a way to fight to defend our title," he said.