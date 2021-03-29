UrduPoint.com
Champions Jiangsu FC Kicked Out Of Chinese Super League

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:09 PM

Champions Jiangsu FC kicked out of Chinese Super League

Reigning champions Jiangsu FC were thrown out of the Chinese Super League on Monday, four weeks after the financially stricken club said they had ceased operations

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Reigning champions Jiangsu FC were thrown out of the Chinese Super League on Monday, four weeks after the financially stricken club said they had ceased operations.

Jiangsu are yet to officially disband but struggling backers Suning, the conglomerate who also own Inter Milan, have failed to find new investors to take over the ailing club.

The club's demise underlines the wider financial problems coursing through Chinese football, which just a few years ago had a reputation for splashing money on star foreign players such as Brazilians Oscar, Hulk and Paulinho.

Earlier this month, Jiangsu withdrew from the Asian Champions League.

On Monday the Chinese Football Association released the Names of six professional teams who have not been approved to contest the new season.

Jiangsu will be replaced in the CSL by Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The other five teams pulled from the league are in the second or third divisions.

