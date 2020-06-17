UrduPoint.com
Champions League 'Final 8' In Lisbon, Final On August 23 - UEFA

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:42 PM

Champions League 'Final 8' in Lisbon, final on August 23 - UEFA

The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in Lisbon in August, UEFA said on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in Lisbon in August, UEFA said on Wednesday.

A "Final Eight" competition of one-off matches will begin in the Portuguese capital on August 12, with the final on August 23, European football's governing body said.

Similarly, the Europa League will be completed with a "Final Eight" across four German cities including Cologne, with the final on August 21. The closing stages of the women's Champions League will go ahead in Bilbao and San Sebastian at the end of that month.

