Champions League Final Shifted From Istanbul To Porto Due To COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:26 PM

Champions League final shifted from Istanbul to Porto due to COVID-19

UEFA has taken this decision after British authorities put Turkey on its travel’s red list, barring English fans from traveling to attend the game on May 29 in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2021) The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea has been shifted from Istanbul to Porto amid threat of COVID-19.

The final was due at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic stadium on May 29.

The announcement was made by European soccer’s governing body UEFA for the safety and security of the players and fans.

It said that the English fans could travel under COVID-19 protocols

The British authorities last week put Turkey on its travel-red list which restricted many of the English fans to travel and enjoy the game.

Now it will now be held in FC Porto’s Estadio do Dragao.

According to UEFA, each club would receive 6,000 tickets which were expected to go on sale from today but the final capacity for the match is yet to be confirmed. Some media reports sugges that there was also discussion on shifting its final to London’s Wembley Stadium it was not easy because of COVID-19 protocols amid fears of the global pandemic.

Portugal is in the last phase of easing a lockdown and expects to lift travel restrictions from May 17.

Turkish Football Federation officials are also likely to host the 2023 Champions League.

