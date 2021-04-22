UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champions League Semis Likely To Go Ahead: UEFA President

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:46 PM

Champions League semis likely to go ahead: UEFA president

The Champions League semi-finals next week are expected to go ahead, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said, after a plan by some top clubs to create a Super League caused chaos

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Champions League semi-finals next week are expected to go ahead, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said, after a plan by some top clubs to create a Super League caused chaos.

"There is relatively little chance that next week's matches will not be played..," Ceferin told Slovenian television Pop tv late Wednesday.

"The key thing is that the season has already started. If we cancelled the matches, television stations would have compensation demands," added Ceferin, who is Slovenian.

Football's most powerful clubs faced mounting calls on Thursday for reprisals over the European Super League fiasco, as the rebel competition's boss insisted it was merely "on standby" despite nine of the 12 founding teams pulling out.

The breakaway league folded just 48 hours after its unveiling following blanket opposition from fans and officials.

Just Barcelona and Real Madrid, along with Italian champions Juventus -- who admitted the lucrative project could not now go ahead -- are left after top British clubs and others withdrew.

"There is 244 clubs on our side out of the 247 in Europe... We expect they (Super League clubs) will realise their mistakes and suffer the consequences," Ceferin said.

"It's been a while since I last saw such a conspiracy... From time to time I would hear rumours that something was being prepared, but I naively could not believe that the people who were talking with me on a daily basis about our future were, in fact, preparing a different thing behind our backs," he said.

Ceferin further slammed Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, one of the key figures behind the Super League project, for his "greed".

"For me it is plainly horrible to see greed can be so powerful that it makes you care nothing about the sport we all love, about European culture and tradition, about fans and, ultimately, about personal friendships," said Ceferin -- a family friend of Agnelli.

Related Topics

Europe Barcelona Family TV All From Top Real Madrid Juventus Opposition Love

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

7 minutes ago

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money launder ..

10 minutes ago

Myanmar's Military Not Accusing Aung San Suu Kyi o ..

5 minutes ago

Rice worth $222.509 million exported in March, exp ..

5 minutes ago

54 deaths, 2902 new cases of coronavirus reported ..

5 minutes ago

Fai appeals to Guterres to push for exercise by Ka ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.