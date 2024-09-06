Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The online tickets will be available at pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will be available at designated TCS outlets from 9 September and Box office near the stadium from 10 September (details attached).

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/PakistanPointNews-Sept6th, 2024) The tickets for the Champions One-Day Cup scheduled to take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12 to 29 September will go on sale later today at 1800 PST.

To encourage fans to witness their favourite cricketing stars, the Pakistan cricket board has announced free entry to spectators witnessing the action from First-class (Hanif Mohammad, Taslim Arif, Ijaz Ahmed Jnr, Misbah-ul-Haq) and General (Shahid Nazir, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas) enclosures from 12 to 22 September.

For the playoffs on 24, 25 and 27 September, the General and First-class enclosures will be available at PKR 200 and PKR 300, respectively, while for the final, the fans can buy tickets for General enclosure for PKR 300 and first-class enclosure at PKR 400.

The fans who are willing to witness action from VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Javed Miandad) can purchase tickets ranging at PKR 200 for matches between 12 and 22 September, while for the three playoffs matches, the VIP enclosure tickets will be available to fans for PKR 500. The VIP tickets for the final scheduled on 29 September will be available at PKR 600.

Fans can also witness the live action from the gallery, with seats available for PKR 1600 for the fixtures between 12 and 22 September. For the playoffs, hospitality gallery passes will be available for PKR 2,000, while the final will be priced at 2,500.