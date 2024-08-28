Champions One-Day Cup To Begin From Sept 12
Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced schedule for the Champions One-Day Cup, featuring country’s 150 best of the best cricketers, to be played at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad between 12-29 September with the opening match featuring Wolves and Panthers.
The PCB had earlier announced the five champion mentors with their team names and 15-player squads to be unveiled in the coming days.
The 50-over tournament will be played on a single-league format with the matches to commence at 3pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, 29 Sept.
Except for the 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will commence at 9.30am local time, all other 13 matches will begin at 3pm. Lions and Panthers will go toe to toe in a morning match to allow Pakistan women’s versus South Africa women’s T20I to be broadcast live.
Event schedule (all matches at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad; 16 Sep match will start at 9.30am, rest of the matches will start at 3pm):
12 Sep – Wolves v Panthers
13 Sep – Stallions v Lions
14 Sep – Dolphins v Panthers
15 Sep – Wolves v Stallions
16 Sep – Lions v Panthers
17 Sep – Dolphins v Wolves
19 Sep – Stallions v Dolphins
20 Sep – Lions v Wolves
21 Sep – Panthers v Stallions
22 Sep – Dolphins v Lions
24 Sep – Qualifier (Team No.1 v Team No. 2)
25 Sep – Eliminator 1 (Team No.3 v Team No.4)
27 Sep – Eliminator 2 (Losing Qualifier v Winning Eliminator 2)
29 Sep - Final.
