Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian media report Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has no objections to holding matches at two venues, and PCB has proposed Rawalpindi as a potential location

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) There is a proposal to hold India’s three group matches at two venues during the upcoming Champions 2025.

Pakistan has to host Champions Trophy in 2025.

Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy next year, and Indian media reports suggest that there is a proposal to hold India's three group matches at two venues.

The Indian media reported that ICC broadcasters, who are also broadcasters for the Indian board, have proposed that holding matches at two venues would enhance broadcast and event value, as having India's matches at a single venue would not create a positive impression.

Indian media also stated that the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has no objections to holding matches at two venues, and the PCB has proposed Rawalpindi as a potential location.

Foreign media reported that the PCB initially suggested Lahore as a venue for India, but the broadcaster recommended adding another venue, citing that one venue would minimize travel for the Indian team.

The proposed schedule includes three matches for India scheduled in Lahore, with matches against Bangladesh on February 20 and against New Zealand on February 23.

A high-voltage encounter between Pakistan and India is proposed for March 1, with Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh suggested to be in Group A.