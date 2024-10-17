Open Menu

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Three Group Matches Proposed At Two Venues In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:06 PM

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in Pakistan

Indian media report Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has no objections to holding matches at two venues, and PCB has proposed Rawalpindi as a potential location

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) There is a proposal to hold India’s three group matches at two venues during the upcoming Champions 2025.

Pakistan has to host Champions Trophy in 2025.

Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy next year, and Indian media reports suggest that there is a proposal to hold India's three group matches at two venues.

The Indian media reported that ICC broadcasters, who are also broadcasters for the Indian board, have proposed that holding matches at two venues would enhance broadcast and event value, as having India's matches at a single venue would not create a positive impression.

Indian media also stated that the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has no objections to holding matches at two venues, and the PCB has proposed Rawalpindi as a potential location.

Foreign media reported that the PCB initially suggested Lahore as a venue for India, but the broadcaster recommended adding another venue, citing that one venue would minimize travel for the Indian team.

The proposed schedule includes three matches for India scheduled in Lahore, with matches against Bangladesh on February 20 and against New Zealand on February 23.

A high-voltage encounter between Pakistan and India is proposed for March 1, with Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh suggested to be in Group A.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Bangladesh PCB Rawalpindi February March Media Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

11 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

3 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

4 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports