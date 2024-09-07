Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the Champions Trophy would be held in Pakistan, and all preparations in this regard have been finalized.

While informally speaking to media representatives during an inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium construction project, Mohsin Naqvi said that the basement work would be completed by September 30, with one floor being completed every three weeks.

The pavilion would be made of steel, and the main building would be erected by December 31. He added that whatever work could be completed by December 31 would be fully finished, and all enclosures of the Gaddafi Stadium would be newly constructed.

He further mentioned that the work at Pindi Stadium has been halted, and whatever work had been started would be completed. However, sources said that Pindi Stadium is not in a condition to undergo further construction work.

Naqvi also stated that work is progressing rapidly in Karachi, and a new stadium in Islamabad would be built on the model of the Dubai Stadium.

The construction of a hotel near Gaddafi Stadium would begin after the Champions Trophy, and an international hotel chain would be brought in, which would generate revenue for the board.

Regarding the Pakistan-England Test series, the PCB Chairman confirmed that the series will be held in Pakistan, and no test match will be played abroad.

Multan and Rawalpindi have been finalized as the venues, and there are no issues in coordination with the English Cricket Board.

Regarding the Champions Trophy scheduled for February next year, Mohsin Naqvi said that it will take place in Pakistan, and the board is in contact with all major cricket boards. He added that there is no concern over Jay Shah becoming the ICC Chairman, as he has met him in several meetings.

The PCB Chairman emphasized that all planning has been completed, and the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan with all teams participating.

He also mentioned that the Asian Cricket Council meeting is scheduled for September 8 and 9, but he will not be able to attend, and Salman Naseer will represent Pakistan at the meeting. The meeting will finalize matters regarding the new president.

Regarding the team captains, Naqvi said that the decision would be made by the coaches and selectors, and he had left the matter to them.

A workshop has been called for September 22, where everyone would share their opinions, and decisions will be made afterward.

He acknowledged that, regardless of where the mistake lies, the blame would ultimately fall on him if the team did not perform well, whether it’s due to selection errors or coaching issues.

He also mentioned that he would meet with the selection committee on Saturday (today).