Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Played In Pakistan : PCB Chairman
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 04:49 PM
Mohsin Naqvi says basement work will be completed by September 30, with one floor being completed every three weeks.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the Champions Trophy would be held in Pakistan, and all preparations in this regard have been finalized.
While informally speaking to media representatives during an inspection of the Gaddafi Stadium construction project, Mohsin Naqvi said that the basement work would be completed by September 30, with one floor being completed every three weeks.
The pavilion would be made of steel, and the main building would be erected by December 31. He added that whatever work could be completed by December 31 would be fully finished, and all enclosures of the Gaddafi Stadium would be newly constructed.
He further mentioned that the work at Pindi Stadium has been halted, and whatever work had been started would be completed. However, sources said that Pindi Stadium is not in a condition to undergo further construction work.
Naqvi also stated that work is progressing rapidly in Karachi, and a new stadium in Islamabad would be built on the model of the Dubai Stadium.
The construction of a hotel near Gaddafi Stadium would begin after the Champions Trophy, and an international hotel chain would be brought in, which would generate revenue for the board.
Regarding the Pakistan-England Test series, the PCB Chairman confirmed that the series will be held in Pakistan, and no test match will be played abroad.
Multan and Rawalpindi have been finalized as the venues, and there are no issues in coordination with the English Cricket Board.
Regarding the Champions Trophy scheduled for February next year, Mohsin Naqvi said that it will take place in Pakistan, and the board is in contact with all major cricket boards. He added that there is no concern over Jay Shah becoming the ICC Chairman, as he has met him in several meetings.
The PCB Chairman emphasized that all planning has been completed, and the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan with all teams participating.
He also mentioned that the Asian Cricket Council meeting is scheduled for September 8 and 9, but he will not be able to attend, and Salman Naseer will represent Pakistan at the meeting. The meeting will finalize matters regarding the new president.
Regarding the team captains, Naqvi said that the decision would be made by the coaches and selectors, and he had left the matter to them.
A workshop has been called for September 22, where everyone would share their opinions, and decisions will be made afterward.
He acknowledged that, regardless of where the mistake lies, the blame would ultimately fall on him if the team did not perform well, whether it’s due to selection errors or coaching issues.
He also mentioned that he would meet with the selection committee on Saturday (today).
Recent Stories
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team to compete in 5th World Nomad Games 20242 hours ago
-
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today23 hours ago
-
PSB introduces transparent merit-based process for players1 day ago
-
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy1 day ago
-
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup1 day ago
-
Gulbahar Club wins Defence Day Girls Inter-Club Basketball title2 days ago
-
Ushna Suhail moves to Khawar Hyat Tennis Tournament's final2 days ago
-
Ushna Suhail move to Khawar Hyat Tennis Tournament's final2 days ago
-
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced2 days ago
-
Pakistan Martyrs Gold Cup Hockey Tournament from Friday2 days ago
-
Pak team to participate in World Youth Scrabble C'ship2 days ago
-
Peshawar to host marathon race on Friday2 days ago