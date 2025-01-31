Champions Trophy conduct matter of prestige for Pakistan: Naqvi

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday that it was a matter of prestige to conduct the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the country, and the Board would win more approbation through successful holding of the tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday that it was a matter of prestige to conduct the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the country, and the Board would win more approbation through successful holding of the tournament.

“The PCB has managed to re-build Gaddafi Stadium laced with hi-tech facilities as per the international standards and it will impress the players and spectators in every respect,” he said during a detailed visit to different parts of the stadium here. He said Gaddafi Stadium was the first technologically advanced stadium in the country.

The PCB chairman visited the newly erected floors, players’ dressing rooms, hospitality boxes and general enclosures. He sat in the newly-installed chairs in one of the enclosures to get a good idea of the improved view of the cricket field.

"The inauguration of the upgrade Gaddafi Stadium will take place in the first week of February," Naqvi said.

He said upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium is a result of sheer labour, dedicated teamwork and lofty vision to produce a world-class facility, adding that his team worked tirelessly to make the improbable happen within a short span of time.

Mohsin Naqvi held a separate meeting with workers, who had worked day and night at the stadium and hailed them for the good work. He personally invited all workers to watch the tri-nation fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand alongside him at the stadium on February 8.

The PCB has almost constructed the Gaddafi Stadium anew in preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be hosted by Pakistan. Though it was a daunting task to erect such a huge infrastructure in such short time, the PCB made it happen though a little beyond its target of December 25, 2024. All work has been completed inside the stadium except for the minor touching up while embellishments and horticulture work is being undertaken on war footing, he added.